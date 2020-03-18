Gift card matching program aims to help downtown Kzoo businesses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new gift card stimulus program in Kalamazoo is hoping to help downtown businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership is putting an initial $10,000 in a gift card matching program.

According to Andrew Haan, president of the organization, a person purchasing a gift card for $25 will receive an additional $10 dollars added to the card, while funding allows.

“You buy four and spend $100, you’ll get $140 to come and spend in our downtown businesses,” Haan said.

Kathleen Widner, the co-owner of The Spirit of Kalamazoo, says the pandemic is a major struggle for the business.

“We definitely are noticing as of yesterday and today that it’s a halt, which is what people should be doing —staying home if they can,” Widner said.

The co-owner of the Spirit of Kalamazoo says her business is planning to cutback hours and is considering closing public access to the retail location and just fulfilling online orders.

“I’m really appreciative of what the partnership is doing with this gift card stimulus package because I do think that will be really helpful with cash flow during this trying time,” Widner said.

The Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership says businesses really need the community’s support.

“It’s just so critical. You know margins are tight as it is in retail and restaurants in good times, so this is already hitting their bottom line,” Haan said.

The Spirit of Kalamazoo believes it can survive the pandemic, but the owners know the gift card matching program alone will not be enough to get them through.

“We’ll probably have to dip into some loans,” Widner said.

If you want to learn how to purchase a gift card, you can do so through the Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership’s website.