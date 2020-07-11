George Floyd’s friends to lead rally in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Friends of George Floyd will help lead a march and rally for police reform set to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend.

Though not related by blood, guests former NBA player Stephen Jackson and Milton ‘Po Boy’ Carney considered Floyd to be a brother. The two have helped lead demonstrations across the country after Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May sparked a national movement against police brutality and racial injustice.

Jackson and Carney are slated to speak at the “Let Our Voice Be Heard” event at Bronson Park, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“To actually have a family member directly connected to George Floyd, to have their emotion and how they truly feel about the racial injustice and inequality” will be especially meaningful, event coordinator Corianna McDowell told News 8 Friday.

McDowell said Floyd’s friends were eager to come to Kalamazoo for the event, which is focused on amplifying youth voices.

Fourteen-year-old Dzhante Reynolds will be one of the teen speakers at the rally. He said he hopes his message will have an impact on those in attendance.

“Hopefully, I change how they act and how they think about other people,” he said. “(I) hope my message get across the world.”

McDowell said all are welcome to attend the demonstration, meant to be an inclusive gathering that promotes unity.

“It is a positive movement for our youth to know that they’re supported by all races so they don’t have to live their daily life in fear,” McDowell said.