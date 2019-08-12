Gas in sewer lines prompts evacuations in downtown Kzoo

A Kalamazoo police cruiser blocks a portion of South Burdick Street in Kalamazoo after gas leaked into sewer lines. (Aug. 12, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Buildings along a two-block stretch of Kalamazoo’s South Burdick Street are being evacuated after a gas leak reached sewer lines.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a construction crew was working in the 400 block of South Burdick Street when workers hit an underground gas line, causing a leak. The gas leaked into sewer lines, forcing evacuations.

Public safety officers say buildings along S. Burdick Street from W. Cedar Street to South Street are being evacuated.

A Consumers Energy crew is at the scene working to seal the leak and mitigate the sewer line issue. However, Kalamazoo DPS says it could take a couple hours before the problem is resolved.