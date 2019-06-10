Funeral held for BC boy hit, killed by deputy’s cruiser

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek boy who was hit and killed by a deputy’s cruiser is being laid to rest Monday.

Funeral services for 11-year-old Norman Hood took place late Monday morning at W.K. Kellogg Auditorium in Battle Creek. He will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery, his online obituary states.

Around 9:30 p.m. on May 28, authorities have said Norman was riding his pocket bike on Michigan Avenue near Lenon Street when he was hit by deputy’s cruiser. However, the father of a teen who reportedly witnessed the crash said Norman was walking the bike across the road.

A neighbor said they saw the deputy performing CPR on Norman before the boy was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Norman was a fifth-grader at Verona Elementary School known for his infectious smile who loved fishing, according to his mother. He leaves behind three siblings and his parents.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton says the deputy who hit Norman was responding to a report of a burglary in progress in Springfield at the time, but did not have the cruiser’s lights and sirens activated at the time, A family attorney said there was evidence the deputy was speeding at the time of the incident.

Saxton said it appears Norman’s motor bike, which did not have lights, turned in front of the patrol car. The boy’s family said he was trying to cross the street when the crash happened.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crash. The deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the findings.