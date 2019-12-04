Fund created to help injured Battle Creek officer

An undated photo of Officer Jeffrey Johnson from the Battle Creek Police Department Facebook page.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A fund has been set up to help a Battle Creek officer who was shot multiple times.

Authorities say Officer Jeffrey Johnson received substantial injuries after a suspect shot him early Saturday morning. He is expected to recover. Andre Yarbrough, who is accused of shooting Johnson, is in custody and facing charges.

The Battle Creek Police Department says a fund is through the Battle Creek Community Foundation, where people can make donations to Johnson and his family.

We have received numerous comments about how to help support Officer Johnson and his family. A fund has been set up… Posted by Battle Creek Police Department on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Folks can send a check to the foundation at 32 W. Michigan Ave., Suite 1, Battle Creek MI 49017. People should write PDLAW-John on the check.

People can also donate online.

BCPD says 100% of the donations will go directly to Johnson and his family.