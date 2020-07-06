Fresh take on Oberon: Bell’s releases mango brew

An image of new Mango Oberon from Bell’s Brewery. (Courtesy)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A bright note for beer lovers: Bell’s Brewery is releasing a new flavor of its famous Oberon beer.

Mango Oberon, brewed with real fruit, starts shipping this week and will be available only for a limited time.

“We have heard from a lot of fans asking for something like this and the response to a small release here in Kalamazoo was incredible. Oberon season will be over before you know it, this is a perfect way to celebrate those last bit of summer,” Larry Bell, who founded the Kalamazoo-area brewery, said in a Monday statement.

Bell’s said the beer was previously available only in its General Store in Kalamazoo, but will now be on distributors’ shelves in four-packs.