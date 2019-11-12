Four Portage schools closed Tuesday after threats

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage Public Schools closed several buildings Tuesday due to an online threat.

The district told News 8 that it received a social media threat “to harm students” overnight. Out of an abundance of caution, the district closed Northern High School, North Middle School, Community High School and Curious Kids on the Milham campus Tuesday.

Police are investigating the online threats.

It comes a day after Kalamazoo Public Schools closed four buildings Monday due to online threats.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Kalamazoo Township Police Department said the threats had not been deemed credible.

Tuesday morning, the Kalamazoo Public Schools said it would increase safety measures at some of its buildings. The district released the following statement Tuesday: