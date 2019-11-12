Four Portage schools closed Tuesday after threats

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage Public Schools closed several buildings Tuesday due to an online threat.
The district told News 8 that it received a social media threat “to harm students” overnight. Out of an abundance of caution, the district closed Northern High School, North Middle School, Community High School and Curious Kids on the Milham campus Tuesday.
Police are investigating the online threats.
It comes a day after Kalamazoo Public Schools closed four buildings Monday due to online threats.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Kalamazoo Township Police Department said the threats had not been deemed credible.
Tuesday morning, the Kalamazoo Public Schools said it would increase safety measures at some of its buildings. The district released the following statement Tuesday:
“Last night, threats were again posted on social media regarding Loy Norrix and Kalamazoo Central high schools and Linden Grove Middle School. All local law enforcement agencies have been diligently investigating each threat with the intent of ensuring the safety of Kalamazoo Public Schools students and employees and of holding those responsible accountable for this disruption.
“Neither the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety nor the Kalamazoo Township Police Department feels the threats are credible.
“Today at Loy Norrix, Kalamazoo Central, and Linden Grove, there will be law enforcement officers on hand for the day. Also, bomb-detecting dogs will sweep these buildings. Campus safety staff and school administrators will be using metal detecting wands as students enter the schools. Additionally, there will be increased police presence across the district.
“The district is committed to the safety of its students and will continue to keep the community informed.
“Any student found responsible for any part of this matter will face both legal and school consequences. Parents who choose to keep their children home from school today are asked to please contact the school, and the absence will be excused.”