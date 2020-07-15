Four men face charges in animal fighting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Four men are facing charges in connection to animal fighting, the Kalamazoo Humane Society said.

The humane society says the Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement carried out three search warrants to crack down on suspected dog fighting.

Two men, Javon Clark and Raymond Drain, are both facing two counts of animal fighting and one count of animal cruelty, which are felony charges.

Two other men, Deonte Daniels and Robert Daniels, are both facing one count of improper dog tethering. The humane society says felony charges couldn’t be pursued against them due to lack of physical evidence.

The Kalamazoo Humane Society says it will provide more information as it becomes available.