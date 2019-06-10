Flooding sparks warnings for Kalamazoo River boaters

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — High water levels are leading to rescues on the dangerously swollen Kalamazoo River.

Kalamazoo County emergency managers say the stretch of river from Morrow Dam to Plainwell is flowing faster than normal, with debris, downed trees and low-hanging branches posing additional risks for kayakers and canoers.

Emergency managers are “urging caution” for anyone considering boating on the Kalamazoo River. The agency says the hazardous conditions this spring have already led to “a number of rescues” on the river for people in flipped or trapped watercraft.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Beach and Boating Forecast | Storm Team 8 Forecast | Weather alerts

Heavy spring rains combined with winter thawing have already led to record-setting water levels on two of Michigan’s five Great Lakes and flood advisories for much of West Michigan’s lakeshore. The National Weather Service says high waters combined with strong winds will likely lead to more beach erosion and flooding Monday.

Storm Team 8 expects record or near-record water levels on the Great Lakes to continue through the summer.