Flooding expected along Kalamazoo River over weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is warning of flooding expected along the Kalamazoo River over the weekend.

Flooding is expected through Sunday, with the worst to happen Friday through Sunday.

Residents and property owners near the Kalamazoo River and Portage and Axtel creeks are encouraged to prepare themselves and their properties.

Officials expect the Kalamazoo River to rise about 10 feet.

The river is considered to be in flood stage at 9 feet. It reached a historic 11.7 feet in 2018.

The city has prepared 1,500 sandbags that will be available Thursday morning in the parking lane in front of the Edison Neighborhood Association at 816 Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to wear masks and keep safe distances when picking up sandbags to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

The city says road closures and detours are expected near the Crosstown Pounds in sections of Dutton Street, Jasper Street, Vine Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Park Street, Rose Street and Crosstown Parkway.

The viaduct on East Michigan Avenue will be open, but the city is reminding motorcyclists to be cautious of potential changes and additional closures. They’re also reminding drivers to not go around barriers.

“Six inches of moving water and knock a person off their feet and two feet can float a car,” officials said in a statement.

If you come cross across flood water, officials say you should stop and find a different route.

The city is also encouraging the community to reach out to friends and family members who may be at risk to make sure they are aware of the flooding that is expected over the weekend.