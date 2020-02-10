First Tee golf nonprofit adding Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The First Tee of West Michigan is expanding to Kalamazoo County, the youth golf program announced Monday.

Backed by a partnership with the Kalamazoo Junior Golf Association and the city of Kalamazoo, new programs will start up at Red Arrow, Eastern Hills and Milham Park golf courses in the spring of 2021. Organizers expect to attract more than 500 members annually within two years.

Launched in Grand Rapids in 2011, The First Tee already has 1,200 kids involved in programs at 15 golf courses in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties. It aims to help kids ages 7 to 17 build character and encourage healthy lifestyles.

The organization is holding a meet-and-greet event at the Kalamazoo Parks & Recreation Building at Homer Stryker Field on Mills Avenue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 11. People wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by visiting The First Tee’s website or calling 616.208.1177.