FireKeepers Casino Hotel to reopen Monday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced that it will reopen to the public Monday at 11 a.m.

FireKeepers says safety measures will be in place to create a safe environment.

“During the past few weeks, the FireKeepers leadership team has worked diligently in every area of the casino and hotel to develop strategies to safely operate during these unprecedented times,” said , Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO.

FireKeepers says guests will be asked to distance themselves from people they didn’t travel with and floor decals to will guide guests throughout the property.

Tables in restaurants will be reduced and arrangements will be made to help with appropriate distancing.

There will be less games available on the slot floor and every other game will be shut down. A slot calculator will be available on FireKeepers’s website to show how many games are being played at that time. Guests are encouraged to check the calculator before visiting.

The number of people allowed at table games will also be limited.

Face masks will be required for everyone on the property, FireKeepers says.

Upon entry, guests, vendors and employees will have their temperature taken. Those who show symptoms or have a fever will be asked to not return until they’re symptom-free for at least 72 hours.

Smoking will be banned inside of the building, however guests can smoke outside at designated areas. Temperatures will be taken upon return into the building.

Other closures include:

Poker, bingo, Mijem Buffet and Chi Mon-ee’s

Self-service beverage stations

The parking garage

Entry at Dacey’s Sportsbook.

Valet parking. (The area may be used for drop offs and pick ups.)

Hotel pool and fitness areas

Bus group visits

FireKeepers says its hygiene measures include:

Sanitizer stations throughout the property

Additional cleaning ambassadors

Continual cleaning of high touch areas

FireKeepers says you should not visit if you are not feeling well, have a fever, have traveled outside of the United States recently or have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

FireKeepers says it is honoring TITO vouchers from before the closure for up to 60 days.

Reservations and more information can be found on FireKeepers Casino Hotel’s website.