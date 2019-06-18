FireKeepers breaks ground on second tower

Ground is broken on FireKeepers Casino’s second tower. (June 17, 2019 – Courtesy FireKeepers)

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — FireKeepers Casino and Hotel near Battle Creek broke ground Monday on a large expansion.

The casino is building a second tower that will have 203 rooms (nearly doubling occupancy), a new signature restaurant and a VIP lounge, among other features.

FireKeepers announced the expansion last summer. Management said Monday it will benefit the casino, its owners the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and the surrounding community.

They say the expansion will add jobs and bring in more tourism money to the area.