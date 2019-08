KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are advising drivers to avoid Park Street in Kalamazoo as firefighters work to put out a structure fire Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they are responding to a structure fire in the 1000 block of S. Park Street between Norway Avenue and Frank Street.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown what caused the blaze or if there are any injuries.

