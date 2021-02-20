Firefighters contain commercial fire in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers were called to a commercial structure fire Saturday morning.

Officers arrived on scene around 8:53 a.m. in the 1200 block of E Main St to find a vacant commercial building on fire due to a large amount of debris and clutter.

KDPS officers were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes and no injuries occurred during or because of the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

