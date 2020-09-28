Firefighters: 1 injured in crash involving car, semi

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters had to free a driver from a car after a crash involving a semi-truck near Kalamazoo Monday.
It happened around 2 p.m. on E. Michigan avenue and Morrow Street in Comstock Township, between Kalamazoo and Galesburg.
A photo posted online by Comstock Fire & Rescue shows the car cut in half. Firefighters said the driver reported serious injuries.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
E. Michigan Avenue was shut down for a time while emergency responders were on the scene.