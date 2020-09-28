Firefighters: 1 injured in crash involving car, semi

The scene of a crash on E. Michigan Avenue near Morrow Street in Comstock Township. (Sept. 28, 2020)

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters had to free a driver from a car after a crash involving a semi-truck near Kalamazoo Monday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on E. Michigan avenue and Morrow Street in Comstock Township, between Kalamazoo and Galesburg.

A photo posted online by Comstock Fire & Rescue shows the car cut in half. Firefighters said the driver reported serious injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

E. Michigan Avenue was shut down for a time while emergency responders were on the scene.