Firefighter suffers minor injuries in house fire

CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A house fire in Comstock left a Charter Township firefighter with minor back injuries Friday night.

Crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire around 9:45 p.m. to a home that appeared to be abandoned.

According to authorities, firefighters were unable to enter the home because the structure was starting to collapse soon after crews arrived.

The fire was under control within the hour and an investigation on what may have caused the fire began by the fire marshal.

Authorities said one firefighter suffered minor injuries.