Fire under investigation at Kalamazoo apartment building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire forced residents from their apartments in Kalamazoo.

Police say the fire started around 11:00 p.m. Thursday at Candlewyck Apartments on E Candlewyck Drive near the intersection of Burdick Street and Kilgore Road.

First responders say when they arrived, they found heavy smoke in the halls, and residents were beginning to leave. Firefighters went into the building to search for residents and set ladders to help people evacuate balconies.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, and there was no major damage to the building. Residents were able to return to their apartments.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire is suspicious and they are looking into what caused it.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.