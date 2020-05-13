Fire forces tenants from multifamily house in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out at a multifamily house in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 6 p.m. Tuesday authorities received multiple reports of a back porch on fire at a house on Rose Street between Dutton and Walton streets in the city’s Vine neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene, the back porch was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 20 minutes, according to a KDPS news release.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross helped multiple people find shelter due to fire and smoke damage to the apartments inside the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.