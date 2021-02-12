Fire doused at Kalamazoo homeless camp

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews were called Friday to put out another fire at a homeless encampment in Kalamazoo.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. an at a camp in the area of Mills and Oneil streets, along the Kalamazoo River. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says responding officers found several tents on fire.

They put the fire out within 10 minutes.

No one was hurt.

Crews have responded to a few fires at homeless camps in the area in the last few weeks. They have generally been the result of people trying to keep warm amid frigid temperatures.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating what caused the Friday fire.