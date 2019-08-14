Fire destroys warehouse in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a warehouse in Portage.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a building owned by J. Rettenmaier, located near the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue and Shaver Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene, crews found large flames and heavy smoke. It took crews around an hour to put out the flames, according to a Portage Department of Public Safety news release.

There were no reports of injuries or hazardous materials, the release said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, PDPS said the building appears to be a total loss.