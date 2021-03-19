Fire damages several apartments in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The fire marshal is trying to determine the cause of a fire that forced people out of several apartments in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the fire around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Candlewyck Drive, near the intersection of E. Kilgore Road and Lovers Lane.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the building.

First responders contained the flames to several apartments and had the fire under control within 90 minutes, according to KDPS news release.

There are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.