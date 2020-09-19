Fire consumes home in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—A fire caused major damage to a home in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Elm St where they found a fire coming from the basement. KDPS says no one was in the home at the time of the fire and the two adults that lived in the house were not injured.

The incident is still being investigated by the fire marshal.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or

www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.