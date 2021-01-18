Fire consumes home in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Public safety officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

Officials arrived on scene in the 200 block of E Clay St at around 10:19 p.m. to reports of a house fire. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home when police and firefighters arrived.

Public safety officers entered the house and found the fire at the back of the house on the first floor. After fighting the fire for about 25 minutes, authorities on scene were able to contain the fire and put it out.

The people who live in the home were not there at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported, officials say.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.