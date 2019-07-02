Fire burns hole in floor of BC Masonic Center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The fire marshal is trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged the Battle Creek Masonic Center.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, a taxi driver noticed smoke coming from an air conditioning unit in a second-floor window of the building, located at 133 E. Michigan Ave.

Using a thermal imaging camera, firefighters determined there was heat coming from inside the room of the smoking air conditioner. Crews entered the building through a side door and discovered a fire had burned a large hole into the floor of a first-floor room.

Crews found flames inside a basement room below the hole and quickly squelched the fire. As of 7 a.m., firefighters were still at the scene, airing out the building.

The fire department says the fire caused extensive damage to the southwest corner of the building, as well as the basement and first floor.

BCFD says 18 firefighters and two command officers were called to the scene. No one was injured.