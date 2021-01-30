Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo homeless camp

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a fire at a tent encampment early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo.

A KDPS officer was near the intersection of Blaine St and O’Neil St looking into a criminal complaint at around 12:59 a.m. when he noticed a large fire getting out of control near a number of tents.

The KDPS officer called for a full fire response and began to immediately evacuate the tents. Within minutes, more officers and fire teams arrived on scene and got the fire under control within ten minutes, authorities say.

During the fire, officers say there was one probable propane tank explosion and one person who reported minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMT’s.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office. This fire is also at a different location from the Kalamazoo homeless camp fire reported on by News 8 on Monday, Jan. 25.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.