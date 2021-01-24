Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo homeless encampment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Kalamazoo Sunday evening.

It happened on East Michigan Avenue near the Kalamazoo River.

Authorities say three tents burned and that no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

News 8 has reported on the homeless encampment as its population has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, city leaders in December said instead of clearing out the encampment, they would provide resources to improve living conditions for those living there.