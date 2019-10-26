Fire breaks out at home in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrived at a home Friday night to find smoke coming from the residence.

Authorities said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of South Burdick Street near East Alcott Street to a house on fire.

Officers did not locate anyone inside the home and firefighters were forced to exit quickly due to heavy fire conditions and structural failures from the flames.

No injuries were reported and no other homes in the area were damaged. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer.