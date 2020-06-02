Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

KDPS: Fire at vacant building considered suspicious

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a building in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at a building on Paterson Street between Douglas and Staples avenues.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said investigators consider the fire to be suspicious. The building was vacant with no electricity or gas running to it at the time of the fire.

Earlier in the morning, vandals broke windows at multiple businesses and tagged some graffiti in the area of the Kalamazoo Mall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 