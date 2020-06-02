KDPS: Fire at vacant building considered suspicious

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a building in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at a building on Paterson Street between Douglas and Staples avenues.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said investigators consider the fire to be suspicious. The building was vacant with no electricity or gas running to it at the time of the fire.

Earlier in the morning, vandals broke windows at multiple businesses and tagged some graffiti in the area of the Kalamazoo Mall.