FD: Fire at abandoned factory in BC suspicious

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at an abandoned factory in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Fire Department said around 9 p.m. Thursday authorities received a report of a fire at the abandoned factory on Fonda Avenue between Burnham Street and Kenosha Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the roof of an elevator shaft. Firefighters were able to put out the flames in 40 minutes, according to a BCFD news release.

The cause remains under investigation but is considered suspicious. The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating a report that children were seen running from the scene, the release said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department headquarters at 269.966.3519.