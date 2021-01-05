Final report on Kalamazoo protests highlights communication

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo continues to make policy changes after riots and protests in the city last summer.

During Monday night’s city commission meeting, City Manager Jim Ritsema unveiled the final report from the subcommittee formed to define what a successful protest would be from the city’s point of view.

Deputy City Manager Laura Lam gave a presentation, highlighting key parts of the report for city commissioners.

“The subcommittee was really intended to create a road map of how we prepare for future events. This really came in response to the city’s handling of protests and marches this past summer,” Lam said.

The subcommittee was formed after violence erupted during a Proud Boys march near Arcadia Creek Festival Place in August.

The committee — consisting of Vice Mayor Patrese Griffin, Commissioner Eric Cunningham and Commissioner Chris Praedel — worked alongside the city manager’s office, city attorney and Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety leadership. The group created a “road map to prepare for future protests and demonstrations in response to concerns regarding (KDPS) handling of protests and marches this past summer.”

“One of the main deliverables is the communications strategy that really talks about the importance of audiences, understanding who needs to be involved at what place, what time, what are the appropriate methods of communication and really reinforcing throughout all of this how important communication is going to be,” Lam told commissioners.

The committee was asked to define success in four areas: safety, community relations, equitable approach and accountability.

The committee put forth a communication strategy that “aims to incorporate a variety of audiences” before, during and after an event. The committee is recommending the implementation of the communication strategy begin immediately.

Eric Cunningham told commissioners that communication was key.

“The communication piece is vital, and I think that’s what a lot of every subject that we continuously came up with. That was the continuing thing,” Cunningham said. “How do we better communicate? What does that look like? Who has to be at the table? Why are they at the table? More importantly, on our end as administration, how do we take responsibility for our actions? How do we take responsibility for engaging and not relying on someone to come to us but instead us going to them?”

Cunningham also said it will be important for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety to not only listen to the community, but engage with them moving forward.

“I say that they have heard the community on multiple occasions, but if the only decisions are being made from individuals who are public safety, I don’t think it’s fair. You’re never going to get to a place of understanding and shared responsibility. Once again, I encourage our public safety, stay encouraged and find ways to engage the community and validate their voice ensuring they are in the forefront of everything our public safety has done,” Cunningham said.

Details of the communication strategy include developing a core message to be utilized related to First Amendment Assemblies, compile a “stakeholder contact list” to enable faster communication, and provide an “Assembly Landing Page” on the city’s website to lay out expectations and procedures for event organizers.

There will also be a “one-pager” put together for organizers, legal observers and media after a legal observer and a reporter from MLive were arrested during the Aug. 15, 2020 protest.

Part of the subcommittee’s work was to develop a core messages in three areas: safety; diversity, equity and inclusion; and strong communications.

Griffin says she thinks this report and the solutions they came up with are a good step.

“Even though in the beginning there were a few missteps in terms of where we were going to go with this, the direction that we are headed in I feel like is a space of communication. A space where there will be some transparency in the community and a place and space where we can actually move forward in a productive direction. It doesn’t take away from what has happened, but hopefully this is the steps we need to move forward to a better space for our community.”

Lam and Praedel both pointed out this report is meant to be a living document. The city hired OIR Group to conduct an independent investigation in to the protests this summer.

“There’s policy work that is midwork because we know there is going to be great work that comes out of the review,” Lam said, responding to a question from commissioner Jeanne Hess about updates.

Lam says recommendations from their report will be added to this strategy.

There will be virtual listening sessions for that independent investigation Jan. 11 and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. More information can be found on the city’s website.