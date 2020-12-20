Felonious assault leads to police chase in Kalamazoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to an assault involving a gun being pointed at a victim overnight Saturday.

Police arrived on scene around midnight, Dec. 20, at the Red Roof Inn in Oshtemo Township to investigate said assault. During the investigation, the suspect’s vehicle was found by a deputy who attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle evaded the deputy and drove away.

After a short chase, spike strips were used to stop the suspect’s vehicle, which crashed near the intersection of Stadium Dr and Lovell St in the city of Kalamazoo.

Officers on scene found a gun in the suspect’s car, who was then arrested for fleeing and eluding arrest, possession of a firearm and outstanding warrants.