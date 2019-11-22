Feds: 24-member drug ring has been dismantled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal officials say a 24-member drug trafficking ring has been dismantled.

Authorities say the final four defendants from Benton Harbor were convicted Friday of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and related crimes by a jury after a 10-day trial.

Those defendants include 27-year-old Kevin Cannon, 39-year-old Timothy Roy Mason, 28-year-old Darrell Lee-Lamont Summers II and 31-year-old Tremain Lamar Braxton.

Officials say the men could face up to life in prison when they are sentenced next year.

Authorities say Summers and Cannon brought or sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to suppliers in California and Arizona, who then shipped hundreds of pounds of meth back to Michigan to them and others in the organization between 2016 and 2018.

The organization mostly distributed the meth in southwest Michigan, including in the Kalamazoo area, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say they intercepted three packages, which contained about 14 pounds of crystal meth that was between 96% and 99% pure.

Authorities say all 24 defendants involved in the drug ring have been convicted.