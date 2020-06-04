Federal judge sentences man in Kzoo Co. bank robbery

An undated booking photo of Randell Lee Wicks. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal judge sentenced a man to six and a half years in prison for a Kalamazoo County bank robbery.

On Thursday, the judge also ordered Randell Lee Wicks to three years of supervised release and pay $13,836 in restitution for one count of armed bank robbery.

The robbery happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Chemical Bank on W. Main Street west of US-131 in Oshtemo Township.

Surveillance photos of the men who robbed a Chemical Bank branch on W. Main Street in Oshtemo Township on Sept. 12, 2019.

Investigators say two robbers, including Wicks, were both masked and armed with handguns. They stole about $13,836 from the bank, according to a federal indictment.

Authorities say that after robbing the bank, the pair ran to a waiting getaway car — possibly a Chevrolet Malibu — in a nearby neighborhood.