Federal charges pending after BC check cashing robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men accused of an armed robbery at a Battle Creek Check ‘n Go now face federal charges.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court Nov. 27 and unsealed this week accuses Wilnell Henry and James Honeysucker Jr. of interference with commerce by robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The robbery happened Oct. 22 at the Check ‘n Go on Beckley Road west of M-66. The FBI agent who wrote the complaint says Honeysucker threatened workers with a handgun, pointing it at a clerk’s face. Some $30,000 was stolen.

The complaint says surveillance video showed Honeysucker getting into Henry’s truck after the theft.

Henry was arrested during a traffic stop in the Post Addition neighborhood in Emmett Township after authorities spotted his truck at his Battle Creek home.

The criminal complaint says Henry told investigators that he agreed to give Honeysucker a ride and dropped him off near the Check ‘n Go. He said that when he picked Honeysucker up later, Honeysucker told him that he had just committed a robbery and gave him “a large wad of money.”

Henry said he then took Honeysucker to the Kalamazoo bus station. Honeysucker apparently said he was going to Arizona.

Authorities say they found $11,000 in Henry’s home, which he allegedly said he got by selling drugs.

Honeysucker, of Lansing, was ultimately arrested at a bus station in Chicago. Authorities say he had a gun and about $17,000 on him. The criminal complaint says Honeysucker told the FBI agent that he had found the pistol and a bank deposit bag of money in Henry’s truck.

Battle Creek police previously said they thought the same man who robbed the Check ‘n Go also robbed the Cash Advance on W. Columbia Avenue on May 23 and Approved Cash on W. Columbia on Sept. 30, plus four other check cashing businesses in the Lansing area.