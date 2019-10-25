Explosion, fire at banquet hall near Battle Creek

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out a banquet hall in Calhoun County after reports of an explosion early Friday morning.

The Emmett Township Fire Department said around 12:45 a.m. authorities received a report of an explosion at the back of the Robin’s Nest located on 10 Mile Road near Michigan Avenue, east of Battle Creek.

Firefighters were able to contain most of the fire but were working to put out smoldering parts of the building, according to the fire department.

The intersection of 10 Mile Road and Michigan Avenue remains closed while fire crews remain on scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

There were no reports of injuries.

It’s unknown what caused the explosion or fire.