Ex-school board member caught with child porn avoids jail

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Battle Creek school board member arrested on child pornography charges will avoid jail.

Eric Jankowski appeared in a Battle Creek courtroom Friday where a judge sentenced him to 5 years of probation for possessing child pornography.

Jankowski pleaded guilty to the possession charge in May. In exchange for his plea, authorities dismissed a felony charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

Jankowski was arrested after investigators learned child pornography was being uploaded to cloud accounts on the internet. A search of his home turned up digital evidence.

Jankowski resigned from the Battle Creek school board in December, a position he was elected to in 2017.