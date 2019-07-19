Ex-school board member caught with child porn avoids jail

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-gavel-courtroom-052716_1520532466078.jpg

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Battle Creek school board member arrested on child pornography charges will avoid jail.

Eric Jankowski appeared in a Battle Creek courtroom Friday where a judge sentenced him to 5 years of probation for possessing child pornography.

Jankowski pleaded guilty to the possession charge in May. In exchange for his plea, authorities dismissed a felony charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

Jankowski was arrested after investigators learned child pornography was being uploaded to cloud accounts on the internet. A search of his home turned up digital evidence.

Jankowski resigned from the Battle Creek school board in December, a position he was elected to in 2017.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links