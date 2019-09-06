Ex-pharmacists get prison for bogus opioid prescriptions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two former Albion pharmacists who filled bogus opioid prescriptions and ripped off insurance agencies are heading to federal prison.

John Shedd, 71, of Albion and 64-year-old Terry Tooley of Spring Arbor were each sentenced to 15 months in prison on federal drug trafficking and healthcare fraud charges, which they previously pleaded guilty to.

Shedd and Tooley used to run Parks Drug Store on Superior Street in Albion. As far back as 2016, they filled methadone prescriptions that they knew were written “without a legitimate medical purpose” by Dr. Horace Davis, federal authorities say.

Davis was eventually sent to prison for writing bad opioid prescriptions and health care fraud, and authorities say the pharmacists kept filling his prescriptions even after he was indicted on federal charges.

The pharmacists also submitted claims to insurance companies for medication that they either didn’t give out or that wasn’t covered.

As part of their sentence, Shedd and Tooley must repay the more than $465,000 they bilked Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan out of. They’re also barred from holding a pharmacy license or practicing as a pharmacist and must serve two years of probation when they’re released.