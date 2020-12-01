Emmett Twp. authorities investigate suspicious fire

A photo after a suspicious fire at an abandoned home in Emmett Township on Dec. 1, 2020.

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire in Calhoun County.

Crews were called to an abandoned home around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Bradford Street off Michigan Avenue in Emmett Township, close to Battle Creek.

When crews arrived, the house was up in flames, police say.

Detectives with the Emmett Township Public Safety say they are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.