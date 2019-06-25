Emergency Mgrs: Kzoo River receding, but stay off

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — While the Kalamazoo River in Kalamazoo County has begun to recede, emergency managers are still recommending boaters, swimmers and anglers stay off the water.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management says the river remains high at the “action” level of 7 feet, with a very swift current in certain spots.

Additionally, the force and level of the river have eroded the riverbank and freed up debris, posing dangers for anyone considering recreational activities on or near the Kalamazoo River.

Monday, rescue crews had to pull two kayakers from the Kalamazoo River near Galesburg after their boats overturned in the rough waters.

Emergency managers are asking people to avoid the Kalamazoo River until its water volume decreases. The National Weather Service says the river’s levels should continue to drop, but emergency officials caution the situation could change if additional rain falls.

Additionally, authorities continue to advise drivers to not travel through any flooded areas. Drivers should heed barricades and not drive around them.