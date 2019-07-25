Embezzlement charge against ex-sheriff’s clerk

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Criminal charges have been filed against a former clerk accused of embezzling from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show and sources confirm that the suspect is Marcie Copeland, 47, of Decatur. A felony count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of more than $20,000 was filed Wednesday.

Sources previously told 24 Hour News 8 that Copeland was accused of taking money that loved ones sent to inmates in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The possible crime was discovered in May and Copeland was fired about a week later after an internal investigation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Copeland.