Embezzlement charge against ex-sheriff’s clerk

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo county sheriff's office_99405

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Criminal charges have been filed against a former clerk accused of embezzling from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show and sources confirm that the suspect is Marcie Copeland, 47, of Decatur. A felony count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of more than $20,000 was filed Wednesday.

Sources previously told 24 Hour News 8 that Copeland was accused of taking money that loved ones sent to inmates in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The possible crime was discovered in May and Copeland was fired about a week later after an internal investigation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Copeland.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links