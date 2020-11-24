EGLE requires Kzoo plant to stop use of boiler

Construction work for an expansion project that has already been approved at Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. (Aug. 27, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is telling a Kalamazoo packaging plan to shut down one of its boilers and issuing a violation against the plant for starting construction on a project before its air permit was approved.

The Michigan Department Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says it has OK’d the new air permit for Graphic Packaging International, but it carries a condition that the plant stop using one of the boilers on its recycled paperboard line.

That qualification was added after EGLE took public comment on the permit. The state says eliminating the boiler will reduce some of the greenhouse gas emissions from the project.

As it applied for the permit, Graphic Packaging also had to lay out an odor investigation plan because of previous odor violations. The results of the investigation were delivered to EGLE earlier this month.

Neighbors say the plant has long emitted an odor and they believe gas emissions have led to health problems like asthma and COPD. EGLE says it has gotten 80 odor complaints about the plant since 2010 and issued eight odor violations since 2012, but never issued a fine.

EGLE says additional complaints can be sent to Monica Brothers at EGLE’s Air Quality Division at 269.312.2535 or at brothersm@michigan.gov.

The state started the process of revising Graphic Packaging’s air permit as it changed a plan to add the paperboard line. But EGLE says the plant started installing equipment before the permit was OK’d. It issued a violation last week, which the plant must respond to by Dec. 11, after which the state will decide what discipline could happen next.