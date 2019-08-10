EGLE: High levels of manganese found in Portage wells

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage leaders say too much manganese was found in two of the city’s water wells.

Officials say testing found too much of the mineral in two backup wells that don’t pump water every day.

Those two wells have been taken completely offline, according to a news release.

Manganese is a necessary nutrient that’s commonly found in foods like nuts, legumes, seeds, grains and green leafy vegetables.

However, too much manganese in drinking water can be harmful to some people. Therefore, officials are working to fix the issue.