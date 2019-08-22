Educators walk to WMU to raise money for scholarships

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of Schoolcraft Community Schools are walking 15 miles to Western Michigan University’s campus to help raise money for student scholarships.

The walk began at Schoolcraft High School and will end at Sangren Hall on Western Michigan Unviersity’s main campus in Kalamazoo.

The district says the walk signifies the 15-year journey from pre-K to college or trade school.

Donors can give online to the Schoolcraft Community Foundation or donate at the high school’s main office.

Donations will be accepted through Aug. 31.