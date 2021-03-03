Eager to help in COVID-19 fight, nonprofit feeds vaccine clinic workers

The nonprofit Feed the Fight Kalamazoo is feeding health care workers who are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. (March 3, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit in Kalamazoo is fueling the vaccination effort one meal at a time.

Feed the Fight Kalamazoo volunteers delivered 86 meals Wednesday for health care workers at the Kalamazoo Expo Center COVID-19 vaccination site. The food is purchased with financial donations and helps support local restaurants.

Celia Banuelos, the site leader at the clinic, said the food was greatly appreciated and keeps them going as they administer thousands of vaccine doses.

“It’s definitely extraordinary,” Banuelos said. “It’s one less burden for all our clinic staff to be able to have food delivered and onsite.”

Volunteer delivery driver Jennie Ko said working with the program has been rewarding.

“I’ve gone to restaurants I’ve never even known existed, so it’s really fun to support local business (and) help out our wonderful caregivers here in our community,” Ko said.

Terry Dawson, another volunteer driver, said it has been a great way to contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

“I need to do something, no matter how little or small, and if it’s delivering food and I can help with that, then yeah it makes you feel really good that you’re contributing,” Dawson said.

Co-founder Adam Strong-Morse says organizers were inspired by other Feed the Fight organizations across the country, which are independently run, and decided it was something to bring to Kalamazoo.

“In March of last year, when it really started affecting us around here, all of us wanted to do something. We wanted to help out our community,” Strong-Morse said.

The nonprofit has raised more than $80,000 and has distributed over 8,000 meals.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease, the organization has shifted the focus to keeping vaccinators fed.

“We’ve moved into a different process of the COVID-19 crisis. Now the people we think who are really on the front line are people who are providing the vaccine shots,” Strong-Morse said.

If you would like to contribute to the organization, you can visit the Feed the Fight Kalamazoo website.