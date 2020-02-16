Drunk driver arrested after hitting multiple vehicles

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Six vehicles were struck in a Kalamazoo parking lot after an intoxicated 19-year-old got behind the wheel Sunday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 4 a.m. police had multiple reports of a vehicle that crashed in the 1700 block of Knollwood Avenue.

According to authorities, witnesses observed the driver exit the vehicle and flee to the north of that area on foot. Witnesses were able to provide officers with a description of the driver.

Police said the suspect was located four blocks away and showed signs of intoxication. The 19-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested for drunk driving and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Authorities said the six vehicles had significant damage.

Police want to extend their gratitude to the witnesses for providing information that led to the arrest of the drunk driver.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.