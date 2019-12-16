Drug bust nets men from Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ten men from Kalamazoo and Battle Creek are among the dozen suspects charged in a drug crackdown spanning five counties.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday that the following people had been charged in connection to the Dec. 11 bust:

Andrew Rolando Bravo, 37, of Battle Creek

Wayne Henry Hawley, 40, of Battle Creek

Christopher Michael Dreams, 43, of Battle Creek

James Walter Shelton, Jr., 37, of Battle Creek

Jeremiah E. Smith, 32, of Kalamazoo

Rodney Compton, 30, of Kalamazoo

Mark Anthony Mosley, 44, of Battle Creek

Cory Karl Cadieux, 39, of Battle Creek

Troy Edward Bush, 44, of Kalamazoo

Donald Bernard Mosley, 49, of Battle Creek

Erineo Wallace, 44, of Lansing

Sharell Lana-Mika Hall, 32, of Dearborn

Federal authorities say on Wednesday, more than 100 local, state and federal law enforcement officers executed search and arrest warrants, including officers in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Emmett Township and St. Joseph. Deputies in Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties and the Michigan State Police also took part in the bust, along with Homeland Security Investigations, the IRS and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The agencies seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, over a kilogram of methamphetamine, more than 50 pounds of processed marijuana, more than 300 marijuana plants and other drugs, as well as three guns and more than $50,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The suspects were formally charged for their alleged roles in the drug trafficking scheme Wednesday and Friday. If convicted of the drug crimes, some of them could spend the rest of their lives in prison.