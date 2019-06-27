Driver runs after crash snaps pole, closes Westnedge Ave.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are looking for the driver in a crash that forced a section of Westnedge Avenue to temporarily close.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday on S. Westnedge Avenue between Pratt and W. Kilgore roads.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says the driver ran after hitting a utility pole, snapping it. A K-9 tried to track down the suspect, without success.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities shut down S. Westnedge Avenue for a short time so utility crews could repair the damage.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact KPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.