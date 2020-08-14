Driver hits emergency vehicles responding to crash

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the driver who struck emergency vehicles that were responding to crash involving a pedestrian.

It started around 10 p.m. Thursday when a 54-year-old Kalamazoo man, who was in a wheelchair, was hit by an eastbound truck on Main Street near S Drake Road in Kalamazoo Township.

The victim was on the shoulder of the eastbound lane when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to a Kalamazoo Township Police Department news release.

The driver, a 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on a charge of suspicion of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, police said.

While authorities were investigating the crash, an eastbound vehicle crashed into emergency vehicles. The driver left the scene, leading Michigan State Police on a high-speed chase. Officers lost the vehicle near an apartment complex in the 2600 block of W. Main Street, the release said.

The police department released dashcam video of the vehicle, which is described as a white or silver four-door sedan with damage to the left-front door.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269.488.8911.