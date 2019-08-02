Driver hits cruisers, surrenders after deputy gunfire

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County man who allegedly rammed three deputy cruisers during a police chase is in custody.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies began pursuing the man around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly fled from Michigan State Police while in Kalamazoo.

Deputies tried to stop his vehicle near N. 30th Street and East H Avenue in Comstock Township, but the driver kept going, leading deputies on a chase that topped 80 mph.

The sheriff’s office says deputies used stop sticks to flatten the suspect’s front two tires, but he kept driving on the rims. As he turned onto East D Avenue from N. 28th Street, authorities say the driver intentionally hit cruisers involved in the chase then rammed three other cruisers, endangering the deputies standing nearby.

As the driver continued to ram the cruisers, a deputy fired at the suspect and he immediately surrendered, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man wasn’t wounded but was taken to a hospital as a precaution before he was transferred to jail.

The suspect, a 53-year-old Cooper Township man, remains in custody on charges of fleeing and eluding, felonious assault with a vehicle and malicious destruction of police property.